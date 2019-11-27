Turkey killed 170 PKK terrorists in N Iraq since May

A total of 170 PKK terrorists have been killed since Turkey launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq this May, said the country's National Defense Ministry Wednesday.



"A total of 170 terrorists have been neutralized as part of Operation Claw, and 350 mines and handmade explosives have been identified and destroyed," Lt. Cmdr. Nadide Şebnem Aktop, ministry spokeswoman, told reporters in the capital Ankara.



Aktop added that parts of a paraglider used by the terrorist group to attack Turkish forces were found in the Hakurk region.



Turkish forces seized a cave with 15 rooms and 400 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, scores of handmade explosives, electric fuses and other materials, she stressed. Highlighting that the operation crippled the terrorists' mobility by capturing key logistics facilities, she said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is killed.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

Over the course of its 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The People's Protection Units (YPG) is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.