Most wanted PKK terrorist killed in counterterrorism ops

A most wanted PKK terrorist, listed in the red category, was killed during a recent counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq's Sinjar district, security sources said yesterday.

Beraat Afşin, code-named "Medya Agit," was killed during a National Intelligence Organization (MİT) operation on Nov. 19, the sources confirmed.

The Interior Ministry's Most Wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Born in 1978 in Nusaybin district of Mardin, Afşin joined PKK's rural branches in 1997. During the 2000s, she participated in several armed terrorist activities and conflicts in Turkey.

Being active in Qandil in 2010 and in Mahmur in 2014, Afşin lastly served in PKK's woman branch "YJA-Star" [Free Women's Units] and the Sinjar's woman branch "YJŞ" [Yazidi Women's Units] as a military commander.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists. The operation has encompassed various phases, namely Operation Claw-2, launched on July 12, and Operation Claw-3 launched on Aug. 23.



All offensives have been designed to ensure security along the Iraqi border, especially the area running between southeastern Turkey's Şırnak and in northern Iraq's Sinat-Haftanin provinces.

All three operations have secured an area of 370 kilometers, preventing terrorists from entering Turkey or gaining a foothold in the region, which had served as the main base for the terrorists between the Turkish border and their headquarters in the Qandil mountains near the border with Iran.