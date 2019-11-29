More than 1,300 terrorists killed in past 10 months

Turkish counterterrorism operations have killed at least 1,313 terrorists over the past 10 months.

Meanwhile, nearly 44,000 people, including over 11,000 PKK and its Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) suspects, 29,752 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) suspects, 2,491 Daesh suspects and 701 suspected members of leftist terrorist groups were arrested by Turkish security forces, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Over 8,000 people, including 2,143 PKK suspects, 4,907 FETÖ suspects, 821 Daesh suspects and 160 leftist terror groups suspects, were remanded in custody.

During the operations, Turkish security forces also seized 1,388 weapons, 526 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 808 hand grenades, 38.6 tons of explosives and 257,000 packs of ammunition.

Thanks to the security efforts over 257 terror attacks were prevented, including 247 by the PKK, three by Daesh, and seven by leftist terror groups were prevented in the last 10 months.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, on the other hand, orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey has been actively conducting counterterrorism operations against Daesh since 2016. Since then, 4,517 of the 13,696 suspects detained in 4,536 operations have been arrested. Over the course of the operations, 1,018 terrorists were either killed, injured or surrendered.

To apprehend Daesh suspects, 64 risk analysis units that include experts on terrorism and intelligence were formed across the country. The units regularly monitor suspects that operate within their region, as well as all other developments regarding the terrorist group, both within and outside the country.