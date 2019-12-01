Turkey sends Irish 'foreign terrorist fighter' back to home country

Turkey deported a foreign terrorist fighter holding Irish citizenship back to his home country, according to the Interior Ministry. The ministry announced the repatriation in a statement, saying that it would continue to send foreign fighters back to their countries of origin.

It didn't provide further details about the individual.

Turkey has deported a total of 16 foreign terrorist fighters - including Belgian, German, U.S. and other European citizens - since Nov. 11 when Ankara announced the start of repatriations.



An additional 11 suspected Daesh terrorists will be sent back to France "by the beginning of December," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Thursday.

The 11, whose backgrounds still remain unclear, were captured in Syria. According to recent reports, a total of 944 foreign fighters from 36 different countries are awaiting deportation in Turkish repatriation centers.