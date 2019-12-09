2 soldiers killed, 7 injured in PKK bombing in Turkey's Şırnak

At least two soldiers were killed and seven more injured in a PKK bomb explosion in southeastern Turkey on Monday.

According to the governorate, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by PKK terrorists exploded during disposal efforts in southeastern Şırnak province.

Security forces launched an investigation into the deadly explosion.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

In addition to killing women and children in terror attacks, PKK ringleaders are known to sexually abuse and rape women and children who they trick into coming to their training camps.

International organizations, including the United Nations and Human Rights Watch, have also repeatedly documented the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), kidnapping and forcing hundreds of children to fight in their ranks.