   
WAR ON TERROR
CATEGORIES

HDP official caught red-handed while transferring PKK terrorist to hideout

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published 11.12.2019 19:31

An official of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was arrested Wednesday while allegedly leading a PKK terrorist to a hideout, the Interior Ministry said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces arrested Aziz Oruç, a member of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG), after entering eastern Turkey's Ağrı from the Iranian border. He was accompanied by Abdullah Ekelek, a district head of HDP in Doğubayazıt, the ministry added.

Ekelek is thought to have been leading Oruç to a hideout.

The two were taken to a police station for further questioning.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of links with the terrorist group YPG/PKK. Several local HDP mayors have been suspended from office, facing terrorism charges.

For over 100 days, dozens of families have been staging a sit-in protest outside HDP headquarters in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakir province, accusing party officials of helping the PKK terrorist group forcibly recruiting their children.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in War On Terror Security forces have detained a suspected People's Protection Units...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS