PKK front organizations provide finances to terror group

A front organization dubbed the "Kurdish Red Crescent" founded by the PKK terror group has been uncovered as a means to provide finances to terrorists.



The PKK has sought to cover up its illegal activities, including forced recruitment, provision of financial and logistical support to terrorist activities and influencing public opinion through supposedly legal foundations in Europe since 1978.



The Association for Assistance and Solidarity with Martyrs and Imprisoned Families (HEV-KOM) was among these organizations, founded in Germany to provide financial resources to prolong the terror group's activities and support armed terrorists.



Since the PKK has been included on European terror lists, the PKK rebranded HEV-KOM as the Kurdish Red Crescent in 1993, in order to make it seem as though a humanitarian nonprofit group. The Dusseldorf-based front organization was recognized as a foundation in 2005 and continues to operate in Europe.



In 2012, another fake charity, Heyva Sor a Kurd, was established by a group of doctors and health professionals operating under the would-be Kurdish Red Crescent in Amuda, Syria.



The organization treats injured and sick members of the terror group in rural areas where the group operates, provides financial resources to the terror group and supports its propaganda activities.



Legally, the establishment, recognition and representation of associations such as the Red Crescent and Red Cross are regulated by the Geneva Convention and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), under which only independent countries are permitted to establish such organizations. Member countries are only allowed to found one Red Cross or Red Crescent association each.



Due to the nonexistence of an independent Kurdish state, the Kurdish Red Crescent is thus an illegal association in accordance with ICRC regulations. The would-be Kurdish Red Crescent organization applied to the ICRC for recognition in 1997. The application was stalled, however, as the association was not known internationally nor belonged to an independent state.



In a 2007 lawsuit filed against the organization in Germany, the Kurdish Red Crescent dug in its heels and fought to remain a subsidiary of the banned terrorist organization, the PKK, in Germany.



According to testimonies given by arrested PKK members, the group collects money in Germany through organized relief campaigns, threats and blackmail.



The Kurdish Red Crescent was subsequently found guilty of collecting the funds for the PKK terrorist organization. The organizations activities have since been banned, though the PKK continues such activities in Germany under another front, known as Die Sonne Mesopotamiens -- The Mesopotamian Sun.



This organization also has different names in other countries, and is called the Kurdish Red Moon in the U.K and Japan, Koerdische Rode Halve Maan in Belgium, Holland and Switzerland, Crossant Rouge Kurde in France, Stotteforeningen Mesopotamiens Sol in Denmark, Roja Sor a Kurdistan in Austria, Kurdiska Rode Halvmanen in Sweden and Mezza Luna Rossa in Italy.