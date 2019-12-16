US sends experts to raise oil output in southeastern Syria

The U.S. has sent a group of experts to Syria's biggest oil field in Deir el-Zour, a province currently under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror group, in hopes of increasing oil production. Egyptian and Saudi experts tasked by the U.S. to enhance oil production at the al-Omar oil field, arrived in the region on Friday, according to local sources.



The team, consisting of 15 engineers and technicians, are also expected to train locals to observe oil productivity in the area. After ordering a withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria in October around the time Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in the region, U.S. President Donald Trump backpedaled, saying U.S. troops would stay in the region "to secure the oil."



The U.S. withdrew its forces from 16 bases across Syria, paving the way for Operation Peace Spring, but its soldiers returned to a certain number of bases and military posts.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from areas of northern Syria to the east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



After two separate deals were struck with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the proposed Syrian safe zone.



Ankara wants the YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.