3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Three members of the terrorist group YPG/PKK have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Three PKK/YPG terrorists who escaped from northern Syria surrendered to our border patrol office in (southeastern) Mardin's Nusaybin and Kızıltepe districts," the ministry said on Twitter.

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to surrender thanks to the decisive operations of the Turkish Armed Forces, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of around 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.