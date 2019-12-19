2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq surrender to Turkish forces

Two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish forces, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

"Two more PKK terrorists, who escaped from shelter areas in northern Iraq, surrendered to our border outpost in Silopi, Şırnak [southeastern Turkey]," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that a total of 10 terrorists escaping the PKK outside Turkey have surrendered to Turkish forces over the last week.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.