   
WAR ON TERROR
CATEGORIES

'Mazloum Kobani' a murderer, YPG-PKK the same, former senior CIA official admits

DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES
Published 24.12.2019 00:47
PKK-linked People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist leader Ferhad Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani seen in this photo among terrorist members. (IHA Photo)
PKK-linked People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist leader Ferhad Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani seen in this photo among terrorist members. (IHA Photo)

"The Turks viewed YPG senior leader Mazloum Kobani Abdi [Ferhat Abdi Şahin] — the U.S. military's most public YPG interlocutor — as a hardened terrorist. They charged that he previously had been a senior leader for urban operations in Turkey — that is a dry term for Mazloum's role in killing scores of Turkish civilians in southeastern Turkey," a former senior Central Intelligence Agency official, Marc Polymeropoulos, said in an opinion piece published on Monday.

Questioning the tensions between Turkey and the U.S. over the latter's relationship with the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, the author said that American officials have known all along that both groups are essentially the same.

"First and foremost, our Syrian Kurdish partners — the Syrian Democratic Front (SDF) — largely consisted of members of the People's Protection Units, or the YPG. As the Turkish government claimed, and many in the U.S. national security community fully grasped as well, the YPG was simply a rebrand of the Syrian branch of the [PKK]," he said.

Saying that even American diplomats once felt threatened by the PKK terrorists, Polymeropoulos emphasized that both groups are the same. "In fact, colleagues of mine who have served at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara over the years remember all too well the danger they faced from the PKK. So let's call it like it is — the YPG and the PKK for all essential purposes were one and the same," he said.

The former CIA official also touched upon U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria, saying that his move was "rash, immoral yet inevitable."

"It is important to understand this policy paradox the U.S. government faced when President [Donald] Trump made his rash, immoral, yet fundamentally inevitable decision to disengage with the YPG and ultimately side with Turkey," he concluded.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in War On Terror Senior YPG-affiliated terrorist Ilham Ahmed was welcomed by Egyptian...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS