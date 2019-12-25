Talks between YPG, Assad regime fail

Negotiations between the Bashar Assad regime and the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate YPG did not reach any result, the regime's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday.

The regime and YPG had been holding talks for a while on handing over control of YPG-held areas to the regime and YPG's incorporation into the regime army. While the regime stipulates total control over the YPG militia, the YPG insists on having an exclusive division within the army. Also, the PKK-affiliate is seeking autonomous control over the areas it currently controls, a request that has been rejected by regime officials.

Speaking to Russian broadcaster, RT, Muallem said the latest rounds of talks have been halted, pointing at the YPG's swinging relations with Washington as the reason for the failure.

A proposal regarding the participation of YPG forces in the Assad regime was discussed before, however, a common ground could not be reached.

The meetings in Qamishli in early December were confirmed by the Assad regime's media sources. Nevaf Mulhim, a member of the Syrian Public Council, said the YPG did not reject the proposal but did not approve it either. Saying that they continue to discuss mutual offers, Mulhim added that a proposal reached by a consensus at the end of the meetings will be submitted to the regime for approval.

In addition to ongoing talks between Damascus and the YPG, Russia has maintained talks with Kurdish parties opposing the YPG in northern Syria. Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, has maintained a dialogue with the Syria Kurdish National Council (ENKS) about the situation in Syria and the implementation of the Turkey-Russia deal.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate the presence of PKK terrorists and the YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.