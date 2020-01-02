3 foreign fighters deported to Switzerland

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that three foreign terrorist suspects of Swiss nationality were deported to their country.

Ankara continues to deport foreign fighters to their countries of origin.

The issue of the handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria – including foreign members of the terror group – has been controversial, with Turkey arguing that foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

"We have sent 778 foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries of origin since the beginning of the year," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a live broadcast on CNN Türk on Sunday, referring to the total in 2019.