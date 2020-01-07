Turkey deports foreign terrorist to US

Turkey has deported a foreign terrorist to the U.S., according to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

Without naming the terrorist group to which the individual belonged, the ministry announced in a tweet that Turkey would continue to return foreign terrorists to their home countries.

Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries of origin in 2019.

The issue of how to handle Daesh members and their families detained in Syria, including foreign members of the terror group, has been controversial, with Turkey arguing that foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, despite several European countries having refused on the grounds that the terrorists were stripped of their nationality.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terror organization in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times in attacks that have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response to the attacks, Turkey has launched a series of anti-terror operations at home and abroad, killing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.