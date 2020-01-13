Another tunnel used by YPG terrorists discovered in Syria's Tal Abyad

Syrian National Army (SNA) forces discovered another tunnel used by the terrorist YPG/PKK in Tal Abyad, a town cleared from terrorists after Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

The 12-kilometer-long tunnel reaches the Syrian-Turkish border and connects the rural area with the city center.

The terrorists dug themselves a temporary living space with electricity and water available in order to resist the Turkish military operations, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

During Operation Peace Spring, Turkish military forces had found various tunnels in Ras al-Ayn and the entrances were destroyed by airstrikes and artillery attacks.