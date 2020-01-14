Jordan's King Abdullah expresses concern over revival of Daesh

King Abdullah II of Jordan warned the international community Monday about a revival of the Daesh terrorist group, saying that it has been reestablishing itself in both Syria and Iraq.



"We have to deal with the reemergence of ISIS," the king stated, using another acronym for Daesh.



The king also warned that many Daesh terrorists have been moving from Syria to Libya, especially the foreign fighters within the terrorist group.



"From a European perspective, with Libya being much closer to Europe, this is going to be an important discussion in the next couple of days," the king stated in an interview with France's Channel 24.



"Several thousand fighters have left Idlib (a northern Syrian province) through the northern border and have ended up in Libya. That is something we in the region and also our European friends will have to address in 2020," he added.



The issue of the handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria, including foreign members of the terror group, has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin. Last month, Turkey started to deport foreign fighters it captured in anti-terror operations at home and abroad to their countries of origin. Western countries are mostly hesitant to accept citizens who joined the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.