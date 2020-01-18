5 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces on Turkey-Iraq border

Five PKK members fled terrorist camps in Iraq and surrendered to Turkish security forces at the Habur Border Gate in the southeastern province of Şırnak, the Interior Ministry announced Saturday.

According to the statement, the success of counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey has accelerated the dissolution of the terror group.

The support received by families, whose children were forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists, has further strengthened Turkish security forces' ability to convince terror group members to surrender.

The ministry statement said significant numbers of terrorists have started fleeing the PKK and surrendering. Since the beginning of 2020, a total of 13 PKK members have surrendered.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.