Suspect with links to killing of Turkish diplomat in Irbil captured in SE Turkey

A suspect reportedly involved in the killing of Turkish diplomat Osman Köse in Iraq's Irbil in July 2019, was captured by Turkish security forces at Habur border gate in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak province, media reports said Tuesday.

Units from the provincial security directorate captured the suspect, identified only as F.Ç. while the latter attempted to cross the border into Turkey.

Köse, who was temporarily stationed in Turkey's consulate general in Irbil, was killed by gunshot while eating at a restaurant. Two Iraqi citizens were also killed in the attack.

Two terrorists were previously detained in operations conducted in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Service and General Directorate of Security units. The terrorists were later charged by a Turkish court.

Mazlum Dağ, an assailant implicated in the killing of Köse was also detained in Irbil. Dağ was identified as the brother of pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır Deputy Dersim Dağ, who has two other brothers linked to the terrorist group.

He joined the terror group in February 2015 after crossing the Turkish-Iraqi border from the Habur crossing in Şırnak province, reports said.