Turkish police detain 21 suspects over PKK links

Turkish security forces detained 21 suspects with alleged ties to the PKK terrorists in Izmir-based raids carried out in four provinces, reports said Tuesday.



The operation launched by Izmir Prosecutor's Office targeted PKK suspects in Izmir, Eskişehir, Konya and Mardin provinces, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.



The detained suspects include pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Konak district Co-chair H.I. and other officials in HDP's Izmir branch.



Police is seeking four other suspects with detention warrants, sources told AA.



Prohibited published material, including terrorist PKK propaganda, organizational documents and a shotgun were confiscated by police in the raids.



The suspects were brought to the police headquarters for testimony.



The pro-PKK HDP has been criticized for using its offices to recruit terrorists for the PKK terrorist organization.



The party is also criticized for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers.



The PKK has been involved in a 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey. The terrorist organization is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.