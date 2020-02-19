3 terrorists surrender to Turkish forces after fleeing YPG/PKK

Three YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border posts in the Suruç district of Şanlıurfa province and Mardin's Nusaybin district, the ministry said on Twitter.

At least 41 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of this year.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement issued on Nov. 26 that the dissolution of the PKK has accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad.

The statement said a significant number of terrorists have fled the PKK and surrendered. More than 235 terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in 2019 alone.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities, including the right to education and the freedom to live without fear of oppression. They are not ill-treated, can contact their families freely and are provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their social reintegration.

According to some former terrorists, the PKK ringleaders risk the lives of others to save their own and threaten those planning to surrender with torture.