2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured

Austrian media are reporting that two trains have collided near Austria's capital Vienna and several people are injured.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon. Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars apparently turned over.

He told ORF that emergency services currently say 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.

Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer told the Austria Press Agency that four people were slightly hurt and another four more seriously injured.

"We believe that the cause was likely human error, not a technical fault. But this will be investigated in the coming days," Hofer added.

Both trains were emptied of people by 1830 GMT.