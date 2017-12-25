‘Indian spy’ sentenced to death meets his family in Pakistan

The Indian "spy", who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court over espionage and sabotage charges, met his mother and wife at Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday.

"I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grand gesture," Jadhav said in a video shot prior to the meeting.

Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul Jadhav was accompanied by the Deputy Indian High Commissioner JP Singh during the meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes. However, the Indian diplomat was not allowed to speak or listen to the conversation.

The pictures, released by Pakistan's Foreign Office, showed Jadhav and his family members are separated by a glass screen as they talked to each other on phone.

The 47-year-old Jadhav was arrested in March last year in Mashkel, a town a few kilometers (miles) from the Iranian border. According to Pakistani military, he was a serving Indian naval officer and using the Muslim name Hussein Mubarak Patel.

However, New Delhi described him as a retired naval officer.

After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife met the Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal and thanked the government of Pakistan and foreign office for arranging their meeting.

"This is a very important day for Pakistan, being the birth anniversary of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It was in this light that this day was chosen for the humanitarian meeting of Commander Jadhav with his wife and mother," Faisal told reporters shortly after the meeting.

"Commander Jadhav -- an Indian spy, a terrorist and a saboteur -- is a serving Indian naval officer sentenced to death for his involvement in espionage, terrorism and subversive activities against Pakistan," Faisal recalled.

"Let us be very clear that Commander Jadhav is the face of Indian terrorism, especially in Pakistan," the spokesman added.

The military tribunal in Pakistan found him guilty of espionage and involved in terror acts, sentenced him to death in April this year.

Later, Jadhav submitted a mercy petition to the Pakistan's army chief on compassionate grounds on June 2017, however, it is still pending and no decision has been taken so far.