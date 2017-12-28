Children under attack at ‘shocking scale’ around world: UNICEF

Tens of thousands of Australian children have been sexually abused in churches, schools, sports clubs

The world's children living in conflict zones have come under attack at a shocking scale this year, UNICEF said Thursday.

Attackers have "blatantly" disregarded international laws designed to protect the most vulnerable, the organization said in a statement.

"Children are being targeted and exposed to attacks and brutal violence in their homes, schools and playgrounds," UNICEF's director of emergency programs, Manuel Fontaine, said.

The world must not become numb to these attacks, he added, saying "such brutality cannot be the new normal."

Children have become frontline targets in conflicts around the world, used as human shields, killed, maimed and recruited to fight. Rape, forced marriage, abduction and enslavement have become standard tactics in conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Nigeria and Myanmar, UNICEF said.

Millions more children become indirect casualties of these conflicts, suffering from malnutrition, disease and trauma as basic services - including access to food, water, sanitation and health - are denied, damaged or destroyed in the fighting.

The statement cited significant statistics including that in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region, violence has driven 850,000 children from their homes and an estimated 350,000 children have suffered from severe acute malnutrition.

According to the report, almost 700 children were killed in the first 9 months of the year in Afghanistan.

In Myanmar, Rohingya children suffered and witnessed shocking and widespread violence as they were attacked and driven from their homes in Rakhine state; while children in remote border areas of Kachin, Shan, and Kayin states continued to suffer the consequences of ongoing tensions between the Myanmar Armed Forces and various ethnic armed groups, the statement said.

In eastern Ukraine, 220,000 children lived under constant threat of mines and other explosive remnants of war due to the 500 kilometer 'contact line' – the strip of land where fighting is most severe – becoming one of the most mine-contaminated places on earth.

In Yemen, nearly 1,000 days of fighting left at least 5,000 children dead or injured, according to verified data, with actual numbers expected to be much higher. More than 11 million children need humanitarian assistance.

UNICEF called on all parties to conflict "to abide by their obligations under international law to immediately end violations against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals."