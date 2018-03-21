World Bank report: Climate change may see 143M displaced

The worsening impact of climate change could force more than 143 million people to move within their countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America regions, said a report issued by the World Bank Monday.

The report, titled Groundswell - Preparing for Internal Climate Migration, said the three regions represent 55 percent of the developing world's population.

"Now, climate change has emerged as a potent driver of internal migration, propelling increasing numbers of people to move from vulnerable to more viable areas of their countries to build new lives," it said. The report also said internal climate migration is already taking place and it will increase.

"Climate change impacts will pose one of the greatest threats to people, ecosystems, and development goals over the coming decades," the report noted. It underlined that the climate change would push out people due to droughts, failing crops, rising sea levels and storm surges.

"Changes in sea level will be the most problematic for settlements on very low-lying land [within one meter of sea level]," the report said.

According to the report, the number of internal climate migrants could reach around 86 million in Sub-Saharan Africa, 40 million in South Asia and 17 million in Latin America.

"They will migrate from less viable areas with lower water availability and crop productivity and from areas affected by rising sea level and storm surges," it said.

The average global temperature has risen 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1880 and it is expected to increase by between 0.3 degree Celsius and 2.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, according to the report.