Trump, Kim to meet at luxury resort in Singapore on June 12

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
WASHINGTON
In this May 24, 2018, file photo, People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)
The much-vaunted summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un will take place on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa, the White House said Tuesday.

"The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The June 12 meeting will be the first meeting between sitting leaders of each country and will focus on North Korea's provocative nuclear weapons programs.

Sentosa is home to palm-fringed beaches, tourist sites and some of the best golf courses in Asia.

It also houses the luxurious Capella Hotel, which -- at a distance from centers of population -- can be more easily secured.

