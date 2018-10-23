UN says will investigate case of slain journalist Khashoggi if Turkey makes formal request

Despite any concrete evidence in Khashoggi case, one thing is certain: Saudis messed up

G7 says 'many questions unanswered' on Khashoggi murder, probe must include Turkey

The United Nations said Tuesday it would investigate the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi if Turkey makes such a request.

"We will wait to see whether we get a formal request from Turkey," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. "If we get something like that we will evaluate it and make a decision based on the request we received."

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After denying knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts for more than two weeks, Saudi Arabia on Saturday said he was killed during a fight inside the diplomatic facility.

But Khashoggi's body has not been recovered, and Riyadh has yet to explain its shifting narrative on what transpired.