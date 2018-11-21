UAE sentences British academic to life for spying, UK vows repercussions

A UAE court sentenced British academic Matthew Hedges to life in prison on Wednesday, after he was charged with spying last month, two sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, has been held in the UAE since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai airport after a two-week research visit.

"We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison," the spokesperson told AFP.

"The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned of "repercussions" following the sentencing.

"I am deeply shocked and disappointed," said Hunt. "Today's verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances."

The minister warned the UAE that "the handling of this case... will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries, which has to be built on trust.

"I regret the fact that we have reached this position and I urge the UAE to reconsider," he added.

Hunt said he had personally raised the case at the highest levels of the UAE government, including during a visit to Abu Dhabi on November 12.

In October, Hedges was released on bail.