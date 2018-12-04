NATO finds Russia in breach of nuclear treaty, urges full compliance as US suspends obligations

NATO foreign ministers agreed late Tuesday with the United States that Russia is in "material breach" of its obligations under the INF Treaty on nuclear weapons agreed between Washington and Moscow - a decision that could pave the way for an allied response. The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that his country is suspending its obligations under the agreement.

"Russia's violation of the INF Treaty erodes the foundations of effective arms control and undermines allied security," ministers said in a joint statement, calling it part of broader behaviour "intended to weaken the overall Euro-Atlantic security architecture."

"We call on Russia to return urgently to full and verifiable compliance. It is now up to Russia to preserve the INF Treaty," the statement says.

The NATO allies vow to "uphold, support, and further strengthen arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation ..., taking into account the prevailing security environment."