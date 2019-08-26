Trump says meeting with Iran's Rouhani possible, has 'good feeling' about a possible deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday it was realistic to think that a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could happen in the coming weeks, adding that he has a "very good feeling" about reaching a new deal with Iran.

"I have very good feelings about it," he said. "I think we will do something. It may not be immediately but ultimately," he said.

"They have to be good players, if you understand what I mean. They can't do what they were saying they were going to do, because if they do that, they will be met with really very violent force. So I think they are going to be good," Trump told reporters at a news conference at a G7 summit in Biarritz.

"I think he is going to want to meet and get their situation straightened out. They are hurting badly."