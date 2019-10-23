UNICEF says millions at risk due to funding shortfall

Shortfalls in humanitarian funding has put the lives of millions of children in areas affected by conflict and disaster in great danger, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday. This hampers the agency's ability to respond to crises in order to provide life-saving health, education, nutrition and protection programs for 41 million vulnerable children in nearly 60 countries worldwide.



The agency said that it has still only received just over half of the $4 billion it needs so far this year.



"Millions of vulnerable children around the world are suffering the grievous consequences of increasingly complex humanitarian crises," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Without additional resources, these children will not go to school, be vaccinated, receive adequate nutrition, or be protected from violence and abuse. While we continue to appeal for an end to conflicts and better readiness to emergencies, we need additional donor support to help us meet children's most basic needs."



Many children who live in conflict zones find themselves fearing for their lives, as reports of widespread violations have revealed intense suffering throughout 2018, UNICEF said in recent report released at the end of 2018.



While the future of millions of children has been at risk due to human rights violations, including rape, forced weddings and kidnappings, UNICEF called on all parties to end violations against children and to respect international law.