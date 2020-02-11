UN warns of spreading Africa locust swarms

The Ugandan government has scrambled to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the U.N. warned Monday that "we simply cannot afford another major shock" to an already vulnerable region.

An emergency government meeting hours after the locusts were spotted inside Uganda on Sunday resulted in the decision to deploy military forces to help with ground-based pesticide spraying, while two planes for aerial spraying will arrive as soon as possible, a statement said. Aerial spraying is considered the only effective means of controlling the situation effectively.

The swarms of billions of locusts have been destroying crops in Kenya, which hasn't seen such an outbreak in 70 years, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not witnessed such a phenomenon in a quarter of a century. The insects have exploited the favorable wet conditions that have emerged after unusually heavy rains, with experts saying that climate change is expected to bring more of the same.

The U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs called on the international community Monday to help East African countries affected by locust swarms, expressing his deep concern over the situation. "There are 13 million people in the affected countries who are severely food insecure now," said Mark Lowcock during a U.N. press conference. "Ten million of those people are in the places affected by locusts." According to Lowcock, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated at the end of January that a locust control plan would cost $76 million. "What we have so far is just $20 million," he said.