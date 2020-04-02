A 6-week-old baby’s death linked to the novel coronavirus is believed to be one of the youngest fatalities of the virus, CBS reported on Thursday. The baby died in Connecticut, as the Governor of the state Ned Lamont confirmed the death.

"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to (COVID-19). A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived," the governor said on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19," he continued.

The article also reported that Chief State Medical Examiner James Gill confirmed that the autopsy of the baby has been completed but, the results have not yet been revealed.

Johns Hopkins University's data shows that Connecticut currently has 3,557 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while 85 have died from the disease as of Thursday.

Confirmed United States coronavirus cases have surged to more than 235,000, with 5,620 deaths.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Confirmed coronavirus cases passed one million around the world on Thursday.

The virus claimed thousands of more lives in its relentless march across the globe, with Spain and Britain seeing the highest number of daily deaths yet, despite measures putting more than half of the planet on some form of lockdown.