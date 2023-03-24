Thirty-four migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were missing off Tunisia's Mediterranean coast Friday after their boat capsized, a court official said, the latest in a string of tragedies this month.

The latest deadly shipwreck off Tunisia, one of at least four this month, comes two days after five sub-Saharan African migrants drowned. The boat carrying 38 people had set off Thursday from near Sfax and was attempting to reach Italy, said Fawzi El Masmoudi, a court spokesman in the port city.

Sub-Saharan African migrants residing in Tunisia have been living in fear since an incendiary speech by President Kais Saied last month, in which he accused them of representing a demographic threat and causing a crime wave.

The North African country's population of 12 million hosts an estimated 21,000 migrants from other parts of Africa, representing 0.2% of the population. Earlier Friday, Alarm Phone, a charity monitoring migrant boats, said that 40 people were at risk on a "boat in distress trying to escape Tunisia."

Those on board reported that "so-called Tunisian coastguards have removed their engine, beaten some of them, and abandoned them at sea," the group said.

Those working informally in construction and other sectors also lost their jobs, and thousands rushed to their embassies to be repatriated.

While some migrants arrive in Tunisia to study, many use the country as a springboard for attempts to reach Europe by sea. European governments have pressured Tunis to rein in the flow.

Parts of Tunisia's coastline are within 150 kilometers (90 miles) of the Italian island of Lampedusa. A spokesperson for the Tunisian National Guard said Friday that in 24 hours, the coastguard had intercepted more than 1,000 migrants, 25 of them Tunisians.

Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that Tunisia's "serious financial problems" risked sparking a "migratory wave" toward Europe Friday.

She also confirmed plans for a mission to the North African country involving the Italian and French foreign ministers. Meloni echoed comments earlier in the week by Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, who warned Tunisia risks economic collapse that could trigger a new flow of migrants to Europe, fears Tunis has since dismissed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned this week that Tunisia urgently needs to reach a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is the fifth boat to sink in two days, in accidents that left seven dead and 67 missing in total, judge Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters.