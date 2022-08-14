At least 41 people were killed, 14 others injured in a fire that broke out Sunday in a Coptic Christian church in Egypt's capital Cairo, church officials said.

The blaze started for unknown reasons at the Abu Sefein church in the capital's northwestern, working-class district of Imbaba, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit.

The statement said the fire broke out while a congregation was underway Sunday morning.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

The Health Ministry said ambulances have transferred at least 55 injured to hospitals and ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghafar said at least one person was killed.

Fire services later said the blaze had been brought under control.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared on his Facebook page that "I have mobilized all state services to ensure that all measures are taken."

He spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

Copts are the largest Christian community in the Middle East, making up at least 10 million of Egypt's 103 million people.

The minority has suffered attacks and complained of discrimination in the majority Muslim north African country, the Arab world's most populous.

Copts have faced violence, particularly after el-Sissi overthrew democratically-elected President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, with churches, schools and homes burnt down.

El-Sissi, the first Egyptian president to attend the Coptic Christmas mass every year, recently appointed a Coptic judge to head the Constitutional Court for the first time in history.

Egypt has suffered several deadly fires in recent years. In March 2021, at least 20 people died in a blaze in a textile factory in the eastern suburbs of Cairo.

In 2020, two hospital fires claimed the lives of 14 COVID-19 patients.