Khalid al-Mishri was reelected as the chairperson of Libya's High Council of State for a four-year term on Tuesday.

Al-Mishri won 73 out of 128 votes in the polls that took place in the capital, Tripoli, the council's spokesperson Mohamed Nasser told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He noted that al-Mishri's victory came "during the second round of the vote" in which he defeated his rival Salah Mito.

Saeed Kula was also running for the position in the first round but acquired the least number of votes, forcing him out of the second round.

Following his reelection, al-Mishri urged the council in a brief televised speech "to work with a spirit of brotherhood."

Libya has recently witnessed positive developments following a breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on Feb. 5 on a unified new executive authority to govern Libya in the lead-up to national elections on Dec. 24.

Libyans hope the new authority will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.