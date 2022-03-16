The head of Libya’s High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri called on all sides to conciliate on a constitutional basis and agree on election laws to pave the way for stability in the country.

In a statement released by the council’s press office after a meeting with British Ambassador Caroline Hurndall on Tuesday, al-Mishri said it was crucial for all sides to reach conciliation on a constitutional basis in line with the Libyan people’s demands and establish proper election laws that would ensure free and transparent voting.

In addition to the elections, the Libyan official discussed regional and international developments as well as ways to enhance bilateral relations with the British envoy.

The political chaos in Libya has undermined an internationally backed peace plan aimed at ending the violence and division since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against former dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

That plan was meant to culminate in parliamentary and presidential elections in December, but the process fell apart soon before the scheduled vote as rival factions squabbled over the rules and how to enforce them.

Parliament said Prime Minister Adbul Hamid Dbeibah's term had expired with the December election date and it has moved to establish a new interim government to oversee a referendum on a temporary constitution and new elections within 14 months. The eastern-based parliament appointed former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha as interim prime minister.

Dbeibah said parliament itself is no longer valid some eight years after it was elected and that by extending the schedule for elections it aimed to prolong its own position in power.

Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, who like Dbeibah and Bashagha was also a presidential candidate, has since spearheaded efforts to replace the unity government.

Both Bashagha and Dbeibah have the support of rival armed groups in the Libyan capital.

The United Nations, Western powers and even some members of parliament have called for Dbeibah to stay in his role until elections, for which a new date has not yet been set.