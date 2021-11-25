A huge explosion rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu early on Thursday, triggering a plume of smoke which rose from the blast site amid gunfire, according to a Reuters witness.

Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people. Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press (AP).

The blast which occurred near the K4 junction in the heart of Mogadishu was so huge it collapsed the walls of nearby schools and also left cars mangled.

"We were shaken by the blast pressure, then deafened by the gunfire that followed," Mohamed Hussein, a nurse at the nearby Osman Hospital told Reuters. He added he had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed ceiling.

"Our hospital walls collapsed. Opposite us is a school that also collapsed. I do not know how many died," he said.

There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll.

The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility. In a statement carried by its Andalus radio the group said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union (AU) peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The al-Qaida-linked group frequently targets the capital with attacks.