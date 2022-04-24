Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune repeated his country's support to the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Libya.

Speaking to local media, Tebboune said changing the Dbeibah government in Libya should be done through an election to choose a new leader who can assign a new government.

"We said it and repeat it, there is no solution in Libya without returning to the people ... when there is a parliamentary election, there will be a national Libyan council, at that time Libya returns to its popular legitimacy," he said.

The Libyan leader denied that Algeria was preparing to convene an international conference on Libya.

"The Libyan brothers asked us to organize such conference ... until now we didn't reply to their request," he added.

On Monday, Dbeibah visited Algeria and presented to Tebboune his plan for elections in Libya, as part of his efforts to draw international support to his plan.

Tension has mounted in Libya since parliament last month gave confidence to a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister, while Dbeibah insists on remaining at his post.