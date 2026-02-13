The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Thursday reaffirmed Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any recognition of Somaliland as an independent state and denouncing outside interference in Sudan’s internal conflict.

In a statement issued after a ministerial meeting in Addis Ababa, the council condemned Israel’s unilateral recognition of what it called the “so-called Republic of Somaliland” and demanded that the decision be immediately withdrawn.

The council stressed that no actor has the authority to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union member state, declaring that any such move is null and void and carries no legal effect under international law.

The strongly worded response followed Israel’s Dec. 26 announcement last year that it had formally recognized Somaliland as a sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so. The decision drew sharp criticism across the region.

The council welcomed recent military gains against the al-Shabab extremist group and encouraged Somali security forces, supported by the AU mission in Somalia, known as AUSSOM, and partners, to sustain operations to “more effectively degrade and ultimately defeat al-Shabab and other terrorist groups.”

It urged Somalia’s federal government to intensify inclusive dialogue with federal member states and other stakeholders, noting that “divisions in the governance of the country complicate the fight against al-Shabab and prolong efforts aimed at stabilization and state-building.”

The council also stressed the need for rapid force generation and for “sustainable, predictable, flexible and multiyear financing” for AUSSOM.

The council strongly condemned external interference in Sudan’s internal affairs and urged outside actors to refrain from “actions that will continue to fuel conflict,” as fighting persists across parts of the country.

It expressed deep concern about the continued conflict, citing widespread civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure and a deepening humanitarian crisis, including reports of famine in several areas.

The council condemned violations against civilians and called for accountability for those responsible.

It demanded unhindered humanitarian access and protection for aid workers and urged an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire, saying there is no viable military solution to the conflict.

It called for an inclusive, Sudanese-led political process to address the root causes of the crisis and restore constitutional order.