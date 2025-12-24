An explosion tore through a mosque in northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, during evening prayers and killed seven worshippers Wednesday, a security source told AFP.

No armed groups immediately claimed responsibility for what militia leader Babakura Kolo said was a suspected bombing.

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, home to a yearslong insurgency from armed groups Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP, though the city itself has not seen a major attack in years.

Terrorists have previously targeted mosques and crowded places in Maiduguri in suicide bombings and improvised explosive ‍device attacks.

Boko Haram launched its uprising ‍in Borno ‍state in 2009, seeking to ⁠establish an so-called caliphate. Despite military offensives and regional cooperation, sporadic attacks continue to threaten civilians in the ⁠northeast.