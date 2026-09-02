Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cairo Wednesday, underscoring Egypt’s deepening ties with Beijing as regional turmoil pushes U.S. allies to reassess long-standing security ties.

Xi, making his first visit to Egypt in a decade, was received at a military ceremony at Cairo's Ittihadiya presidential palace, ​Egyptian state television showed.

The trip comes after months of upheaval ​in ⁠the Middle East amid the U.S. war against Iran, which has shaken regional economies and raised questions among some U.S. partners about their security arrangements.

Egypt, a major U.S. defense partner that receives around $1.3 billion annually in military aid from Washington, has simultaneously deepened economic and military cooperation with China.

Ties between Cairo and Beijing have expanded steadily since 2014, when el-Sissi visited China and signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Egypt's push to broaden alliances has converged with China's efforts to expand its influence beyond Asia, former Egyptian diplomat Ayman Zaineldine said.

"Egypt wants to widen the circle of its relations with major world powers, including China," he told ⁠Reuters. "So ⁠the visions converge."

Military ties, investment

Enthusiasm for the Chinese president's visit has been evident for days in Egypt's capital, where streets have been decked out in Chinese flags and images of iconic sites including Egypt's Sphinx and China's Great Wall.

Egyptian state media has highlighted opinion polls showing favorable views of Egypt held by Chinese and has run segments examining modern Chinese weapons systems.

Growing military ties were on display last month during Egypt's "Eagles of Civilization" exercises with China, which included a rare air combat drill involving Chinese-made J-16 jets and ⁠French-made Rafale aircraft.

Egypt's regional influence and strategic location make it an important partner for Beijing as China seeks a larger diplomatic and economic role in the Middle East.

Home to the Suez Canal and a population ​of more than 110 million, Egypt is also an important market for Chinese goods and investment.

Egyptian government data shows imports from China exceeded $10 billion in the first half of the year, up more than 14% from the same period a year earlier.

"Egypt ⁠represents something ‌quite valuable ‌to Beijing - a large domestic market for investment opportunities, and ⁠a lot of diplomatic weight in the region, including the ‌Palestine question, as well as connectivity to Africa," said H. A. Hellyer, a scholar at the Royal United Services ​Institute think tank.

Chinese companies have invested ⁠billions in Egypt in recent years, ranging from developing container ports ⁠and green hydrogen projects to making iron pipes, car tires, and satellites.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation ⁠has also played a ​leading role in developing the business district of el-Sissi's flagship new administrative capital, east of Cairo.