The BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and the summit hosting South Africa assembled Tuesday with their collective weight bearing down on the global stage.

This alliance of emerging giants, representing a staggering quarter of the world's economy, is ready to challenge the status quo, seeking to counterbalance Western dominance in global affairs.

Johannesburg, a city buzzing with anticipation, is the backdrop for this crucial gathering.

A man walks past a banner as final preparations are underway for the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 21, 2023. (EPA Photo)

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will play host to this distinguished assembly: China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and a score of other leaders from across the world.

The stage is set, the stakes are high, and security measures have been amplified to ensure a smooth and secure summit.

Among these giants, one notable absence looms – Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine keeps him grounded, his seat taken by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Yet, his absence cannot overshadow the collective gravity of the BRICS bloc – a union spanning continents and comprising 40% of the global population, bound by a common goal to reshape the global order to better serve their interests and influence.

The theme of this 15th summit, "BRICS and Africa," is a poignant reminder of the shifting tides of global diplomacy.

Africa, emerging as a diplomatic battleground, is the stage for an intricate dance where the United States, Russia, and China vie for economic and diplomatic supremacy.

Ramaphosa, in a show of steadfast commitment, reiterated South Africa's non-alignment policy, refusing to be drawn into the gravitational pull of global powers.

As the leaders gathered, China's Xi Jinping made his voice heard through the ink of an editorial published in South African media.

"We will urge the international community to refocus on development issues, promote a greater role by the BRICS cooperation mechanism in global governance, and make the voice of BRICS stronger," he said.

However, behind the scenes, the question of BRICS expansion brews.

Over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the ranks, highlighting the allure of this influential alliance.

South Africa, the newest entrant in 2010, intends to propose expansion, a move that underscores the bloc's evolving dynamics.

Yet, divisions lurk, with China's drive for growth and influence clashing with India's measured apprehension.

Analysts weigh in, navigating the labyrinthine landscape of global politics.

Jannie Rossouw, a global political economy scholar, opined that the matter of expansion might not find resolution in this summit's confines.

As the BRICS operate on consensus, decisions are not swift, and consensus eludes.

Yet, amid the camaraderie, a subtle undercurrent of future rivalry is palpable.

Jakkie Cilliers, founder of the Institute for Security Studies, warned that the tug-of-war between China and India could become the ultimate test for BRICS.

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2nd L) arrives at O.R Tamno airport ahead of the BRICS emerging economies summit, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

A future chapter in this evolving narrative, it is a challenge that these emerging giants will undoubtedly grapple with, as they strive to carve out a path of influence in an ever-shifting global panorama.