French President Emmanuel Macron announced a "new page" in ties with Algeria on Thursday on the first day of a three-day visit aimed at mending ties with the former French colony months after it marked 60 years of independence.

Macron's office said his visit aims to "lay a foundation to rebuild and develop" a sometimes difficult relationship with the North African nation after a particularly tense few months.

"We didn't choose the past, we inherited it," he said at a joint press conference on Thursday evening alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He also said France and Algeria have a common, "painful" past, adding that the two nations want to build a future together.

The two leaders agreed to form a joint commission of historians who will examine the period from the beginning of the French colonization in 1830 to Algeria's liberation in 1962.

"We will not take the easy way,” Macron said and vowed that France will open up its archives in the "quest for truth.” He added: "We did not choose and plan the past. We inherited it and we have to face it with humility.”

"We must look at it and recognize it, but we have a responsibility to build our future for ourselves and our youth," said Macron, the first French president to be born since Algerian independence in 1962.

Tebboune hailed the "positive dynamic" in the countries' ties, saying there were "promising prospects for improving the special partnership that binds us."

Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit to address two major challenges: Boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds.

The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent.

In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures have fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war – a longstanding demand from Algeria.

Tebboune said Macron's visit will "energize" the relationship between Algeria and France. Their ties are "deep and diverse,” but the two countries need more trade agreements and an improved business climate in Algeria to build a stronger economy for his country's youth, Tebboune said in the joint statement after their first meeting.

This is the second time Macron has been to Algeria as president. During a brief stop in December 2017, he called for a "partnership between equals.” Months before that, during a trip to Algiers as a presidential candidate, he called colonization a "crime against humanity.”

Macron, the first French president born after the end of Algeria’s brutal seven-year war of independence in 1962, has promised a reckoning of colonial-era wrongs. The country was occupied by France for 132 years.

In 2018, Macron recognized the responsibility of the French state in the 1957 death of a dissident in Algeria, Maurice Audin, admitting for the first time the military’s use of systematic torture during the war. He later made a key decision to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to the war, amid other gestures.

Macron will have a second meeting with Tebboune on Friday in the presence of the French army chief and defense and foreign ministers to discuss peace and stability in the region, after France completed the withdrawal of its troops from Mali earlier this month. Paris still maintains troops in the broader Sahel region, with the heart of the operation moved to Niger.

Coordination with Algerian authorities is crucial, as the country shares long borders in the Sahara with Mali, Libya and Niger, paths used by smugglers, the Elysee stressed.

No energy supply or other big trade contract is expected during Macron’s trip, but the focus will be on future economic relations.

Algeria’s status as a key gas supplier for Europe has been enhanced amid fears that Russia could cut off supplies. The North African country is the EU’s third-largest gas supplier, representing 8.2% of the 27-nation bloc's imports in 2021.

Algiers has already started increasing its gas supplies to the continent, mostly via two pipelines that connect the country to Italy and Spain. It signed a $4 billion gas deal with U.S. group Occidental Petroleum, Italian company Eni and French giant Total.

Tensions between the two countries escalated following a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa, including Algeria, because governments there were refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.

Relations further worsened after Algeria recalled its ambassador to France citing alleged "irresponsible comments” attributed to Macron about Algeria’s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government. In retaliation, Algeria accused Paris of "genocide” during the colonial era.

The leaders discussed the visa situation during Thursday's meeting. There are several million Algerian citizens or people of Algerian descent in France.

Before the trip, the Elysee said Macron will raise human rights issues, in a country where activists criticize an unjust system of governance that views dissidents as criminals and doesn't allow freedom of speech.