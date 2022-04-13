Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his government resigned Wednesday, President Alassane Ouattara said that during a Cabinet meeting he accepted the resignations.

Ouattara said he would reduce the government to around 30 ministers from the current 41, with new appointments to be made next week to govern the world's top cocoa producer.

The president is expected to address a joint session of the West African country's parliament on April 19, a government spokesperson told Reuters.

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said. "It is imperative to reduce state spending and refocus on social and security resilience."

At the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister said his decision to resign followed the intentions of the president to reshuffle the government.

"We have given the best of ourselves to execute your vision for 2030," he told Ouattara. Achi, 66, was appointed prime minister in March last year.