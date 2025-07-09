Kenyan President William Ruto warned Wednesday against attempts to "overthrow" the government through "unconstitutional means," claiming recent violent protests were sponsored.

The country has seen a wave of protests, initially led by young people angry at the state of the economy, corruption and police brutality, since June last year when proposed tax rises triggered widespread anger.

The demonstrations have been met with increasing force by police.

"They want to start chaos, organise protests, burn people's property, bring disaster so as to overthrow the government before 2027... You cannot tell us that you want to organise chaos to overthrow the government!" Ruto said in Swahili, addressing supporters in the capital, Nairobi.

"You cannot sponsor violence and go scot-free," he added, saying any attacks on the police would be seen as a "declaration of war!"

Ruto's toughest remarks yet come after nationwide anti-government rallies earlier in the week saw at least 31 people killed, according to rights groups.

Kenyan rights groups have condemned police brutality during the protests, as well as the rise of people paid to disrupt and loot during rallies.

The death toll marked the highest single-day toll since the demonstrations began earlier this year, the state-funded human rights commission said Tuesday.

It said another 107 people were injured and more than 500 were arrested amid widespread destruction of property, including supermarkets.

The arrest figure largely tracked with the one issued by police. The death toll did not say whether any security forces were included.

A protester wearing a face mask takes part in clashes with police during the "Saba Saba People's March" anti-government protest, in Kangemi area of Nairobi, Kenya July 7, 2025. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Death toll hits 31

For weeks, youth and other citizens have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality and poor governance and to demand President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the rising cost of living.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, urged Tuesday that the grievances leading to the protests be addressed. Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said he "renews his call for calm and restraint, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly."

Monday’s demonstrations, which were met with police roadblocks preventing access to downtown Nairobi, were planned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba pro-democracy protests. Saba Saba is Swahili for Seven Seven.

July 7 holds deep significance in Kenya, marking the first major pro-democracy protests in 1990 that called on then-President Daniel arap Moi, Ruto’s political mentor, to transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy. That demand was realized during the 1992 general elections.

This year's wave of protests was sparked by a blogger's death in police custody last month. Police shot a civilian at close range during a protest on June 17. On June 25, thousands of youths turned out across the country.

A total of 50 people have been killed in the protests over the last two weeks.

The Kenya National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a government body whose commissioners are appointed by the president, on Tuesday urged politicians not to fuel ethnic tensions and criticized police for using excessive force toward protesters.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen last week told police to "shoot on sight" anyone who approaches police stations during protests after several were burned.

The public anger has built on Ruto's efforts to make Kenyans pay more to help pay off massive government debt. Last year, thousands of young people protesting rising taxes stormed parliament, leading Ruto to promise to cut government spending.

With some people taking advantage of the chaos, some businesses have said they have lost large amounts of goods.

"They invaded our shop, and by the way, we have lost so many things. We lost cash, phones, a lot of them," mobile phone seller Nancy Gicharu said.