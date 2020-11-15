Libyan parties at a Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, organized by the United Nations, on Saturday discussed the powers and characteristics of the Presidential Council and the government of the transition period.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) submitted a proposal on the new council and the powers of the government that have yet to be established, an official, who attended the forum who did not want to be named, told Anadolu Agency (AA)

The official noted that the U.N. proposal discussions continued until late Saturday and a preliminary acceptance was achieved, but some participants demanded minor changes and no full compromise was reached.

Under the powers of the newly established Presidential Council, it is necessary to appoint a commander-in-chief of the army and army staff and appoint managers of state institutions, and declarations of a state of emergency, war and peace must be made in consultation with the House of Representatives, according to the proposal.

The council will also have the power to accredit representatives of foreign states in Libya and appoint and withdraw representatives of Libya to international organizations at the suggestion of the prime minister.

Accordingly, the council must make decisions unanimously because the duties of the president will be limited to overseeing sessions, signing decisions according to the minutes of meetings and representing Libya outside the country.

Government powers will cover the remaining responsibilities of the executive authority, including proposing bills to end the transition period, implementing a road map aimed at holding elections at the appointed time, Dec. 24, 2021, and preparing a budget.

In addition, the prime minister will present the Cabinet and the government's agenda to the House of Representatives in a vote of confidence no more than 21 days from the date of ratification of the agreement.

If the government does not get a vote of confidence from parliament, the issue will be referred to a dialogue forum.

Elected Libyan officials also called on Saturday for a constitution to be approved before national elections are held, without challenging the date of the polls which were announced a day earlier.

The forum, which was launched Nov. 9 is expected to end Sunday.

While the proposed election date is welcome, "we must focus on the constitution," said Bachir al-Haouch, a member of the High Council of State, the equivalent of Libya's senate.

"A year gives us the time to put the constitution before the Libyan people, for them to approve or reject," he told reporters.

Libya's current provisional constitution dates to 2011.

"Dialogue that does not lead to a constitutional referendum cannot respond to the expectations of the majority of Libyans," said Abdelmonem al-Sherif, member of the body responsible for drafting the new constitution.

"The United Nations mission and international parties do not have the right to reject this project," he added.

But he also said a new constitution could become a reality in the coming months ahead of elections

Turkish, Libyan defense chiefs meet

Meanwhile, Turkey's defense minister met his Libyan counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Hulusi Akar and Salahaddin Namroush exchanged views on the latest developments in Libya, the ministry said in a statement.

Akar said Turkey is closely monitoring ongoing efforts for a political solution in Libya.

"Turkey's goal is to contribute to the formation of a Libya that has ensured its territorial integrity and political unity and lives in peace, tranquility and stability," he said.

"Turkey supports Libya's stability, independence and sovereignty," Akar said.

The country's new government was founded in 2015 under an U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces.