Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his government Monday after days of youth-led protests over crippling power and water outages left at least 22 people dead, according to the United Nations.

"I have decided to terminate the functions of the Prime Minister and the government. Pending the formation of the new government, those in office will act as interim ministers," he said in a televised national address.

Violence surrounding youth-led anti-government protests in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar over the past several days has killed at least 22 people, the United Nations' human rights office said Monday.

The U.N. agency blamed a "violent response" by security forces for some of the deaths in the unrest that started Thursday over water and power cuts.

More than 100 people have been injured in the protests that have mirrored the Gen Z-led anti-government demonstrations seen recently in Nepal and Kenya.

Protesters and bystanders were killed by security forces in Madagascar, but some of the deaths also came in violence and looting by gangs not associated with the protesters, the U.N. rights office said in a statement.