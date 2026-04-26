Mali Defense ⁠Minister Sadio Camara was reportedly killed in an attack by the al-Qaida-linked terrorist group JNIM on his residence at the Kati military base outside Bamako, according to France’s Radio France Internationale Sunday.

Attacks continued Sunday, a day after an al-Qaida affiliate and Tuareg rebels carried out one of the largest coordinated attacks in the country in recent years, as gunfire rang out in a garrison town near Mali's ⁠capital, ⁠a Reuters witness said.

The U.N. called for an international response to violence and terrorism in the West African Sahel region following Saturday's large-scale assaults.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali. He strongly condemns these acts of ⁠violence," a U.N. spokesperson posted on X.

An al-Qaida affiliate and Tuareg rebels claimed responsibility for the ​coordinated attacks around the capital, Bamako, in gold-producing areas ​and elsewhere across Mali, in one of the boldest operations insurgents have ⁠mounted ‌in ‌their campaign against the military-led government.

The ⁠final toll of deaths ‌and injuries remained unclear Sunday, as did the ​fate of the ⁠contested city of Kidal, which the ⁠insurgents claimed to have recaptured from ⁠government forces in the ​assault.