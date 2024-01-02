No damage or deaths were reported after Morocco's Beni Mellal-Khenifra region was rocked by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake Tuesday, according to local media.

The Moroccan state media had earlier reported that the earthquake was of 5.1 magnitude.

Social media users reported feeling a tremor in Beni Mellal, but no significant damage was reported for the moment, according to moroccoworldnews.com.

Weaker tremors were reportedly felt in Ifrane, around 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the epicenter, Beni Mellal, it reported.

Earlier last year, over 2,900 people were killed and 5,500 people injured when a shallow 6.6 earthquake rocked western Morocco.

The earthquake heavily damaged parts of the ancient section of Marrakech and devastated several remote settlements in the Atlas Mountains.

It was felt as far away as Morocco’s largest city, Casablanca, and in Portugal and Algeria.