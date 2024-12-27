More than 6,000 inmates escaped from a high-security prison in Mozambique's capital on Christmas Day following a rebellion, as widespread post-election unrest continues to shake the nation.

Police Chief Bernardino Rafael confirmed that 33 prisoners were killed and 15 others injured in a clash with security forces.

The mass escape occurred amid violent protests that saw police cars, stations and infrastructure destroyed after the Constitutional Council declared the ruling Frelimo party the winner of the Oct. 9 elections.

The chaos began around midday at Maputo Central Prison, located 14 kilometers (9 miles) southwest of the capital, when "subversive protesters" incited agitation nearby.

Some inmates seized weapons from guards and began releasing fellow prisoners.

"A curious fact is that in that prison, we had 29 convicted terrorists, who were released. We are worried, as a country, as Mozambicans, as members of the defense and security forces," Rafael said.

"They (protesters) were making noise, demanding that they be able to remove the prisoners who are there serving their sentences," Rafael added, saying the protests led to the collapse of a wall, allowing the prisoners to flee.

He called on the escaped prisoners to surrender to authorities and urged the public to be informed about the fugitives.

Videos circulating on social media show the moment inmates left the prison, while other recordings reveal captures made by military personnel and prison guards. Many prisoners tried to hide in homes, but some were unsuccessful and were detained again.

In one video, a prisoner still with handcuffs on his right wrist says he was held in the disciplinary section of the prison and was released by other inmates.

Violence has engulfed Mozambique since the country’s highest court confirmed ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of the disputed Oct. 9 elections on Monday.

Mozambique's Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told a news conference in Maputo late Tuesday that the violence was led by mostly youthful supporters of losing candidate Venancio Mondlane, who received 24% of the vote, second to Chapo, who got 65%.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the violence and urged all political leaders and relevant parties "to defuse tensions, including through meaningful dialogue and legal redress," U.N. Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said Thursday.

The U.N. chief also called for a halt to the violence and redoubled efforts "to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis," she added.